Nod for hassle-free building tax management system

To be rolled out by integrating Sanketham, Suvega software

The Kerala building tax management system is to be implemented in the State by integrating the Sanketham and Suvega software for hassle-free collection of building tax, luxury tax, and one-time building tax, the major revenue sources of the exchequer.

The system is being rolled out in the wake of suggestions put forth by citizens in the wake of hardships faced by them, to curb revenue loss to the government, and avoid delay in assessing and collecting luxury tax and one-time building tax.

Besides speeding up tax collection and ensuring transparency, the one-time luxury tax for buildings and one-time building tax assessment and file work done manually by the Revenue Department will be done through the Kerala building tax management system software and the tax will be collected online.

The government has given the nod to the Land Revenue Commissioner to implement the Kerala building tax management system, official sources said. The Land Revenue Commissioner has been asked to issue necessary guidelines for executing the software of the system.

The Principal Secretary, Revenue, has asked the Labour Commissioner to take steps to collect luxury tax and one-time building tax online also along with land tax and pokkuvaravu fee (transfer of registry).

Already, the Revenue Department has ReLIS, a web application enabling online integration with the Registration and Survey Departments, creating an electronically enabled backbone for effective management of land records in the State.

The Integrated Revenue e-Payment System, an online payment system, is an added feature of ReLIS, enabling citizens to remit various taxes online, which has come in handy for Non-Resident Keralites. The amount collected gets transferred to exchequer efficiently and accounts are managed digitally in revenue offices.