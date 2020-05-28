Kerala

Nod for flyover at Kundara Pallimukku

The Public Works Department (PWD) has accorded administrative sanction of ₹447.15 crore for constructing a flyover at Kundara Pallimukku and converting the 3-km stretch from Koyikkal Junction to Karikode Junction into a four-lane road.

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, had held discussions with PWD Minister G.Sudhakaran and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in this regard.

Since the new bypass is connected to NH 744, congestion between Koyikkal and Karikode junctions has intensified and the project was conceived in consultation with the departments concerned to ease traffic snarls on the stretch.

As part of the project, the rail overbridges at Moonamkutty and Karikode will be demolished and new four-lane bridges will be constructed.

The narrow bridge at Kallumthazham will also be converted into a four-lane bridge. An estimate of ₹280.15 crore has been prepared for the project.

Kundara Pallimukku Junction will have a flyover and a new rail overbridge (ROB) to eliminate the level crossing gate. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board had given sanction for the ROB but later it was decided to construct a flyover also on the National Highway to make the traffic flow more hassle-free. The estimate of the project is ₹166.58 crore.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:52:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nod-for-flyover-at-kundara-pallimukku/article31692312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY