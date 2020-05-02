Nod for film post production work from May 4

The State government has permitted post-production work of movies from May 4 onwards.
A.K. Balan, Minister for Culture and Cinema, said works that needed a manpower of maximum five persons could resume from May 4. The decision was taken after holding talks with the Chief Minister on Saturday, he said.
Mr. Balan said certain works in the film and television industry were permitted in view of the limited relaxations extended to offices in green zones in the State. Dubbing, music, sound mixing works could start from Monday, he said.
The studios should be disinfected before May 4. The persons working in the facilities should wear masks and abide by the safety protocol prescribed by the government including social distancing and washing of hands to check the spread of COVID-19.
