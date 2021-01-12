Nod for construction of Panoor mini civil station

KANNUR

12 January 2021 00:11 IST

Registration dept. land to be vacated

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has said that permission has been given to vacate the land of the registration department for the construction of Panoor mini civil station.

The mini civil station will be constructed on the site of the Panoor sub-registrar’s office, comprising the sub-registrar’s office and the treasury office, said a release from Minister's office.

An amount of ₹1 crore had been set apart for the financial year 2019-20 for the construction of the Panoor mini civil station following the intervention of the Minister.

However, owing to the non-availability of land for construction of a civil station under the Revenue Department, permission was granted to set up a mini civil station at the Panur sub-registrar’s office by retaining the ownership with the registration department.