Nod for community micro-irrigation projects at Seethathodu

Administrative sanction for ₹2.85 for two projects

The government has given administrative sanction for ₹2.85 crore for implementing community micro-irrigation projects at Gurunathan Mannu and Kunnam in Seethathodu grama panchayat.

The high-altitude locations experience water shortage even during the monsoon months. Officials said here on Tuesday that the projects were envisaged to provide water for micro-irrigation throughout the year.

Water required for the project at Kunnam will be drawn from two ponds.

The projects form part of an initiative by the State government to establish micro-irrigation projects for expanding the community micro-irrigation scheme in the State to help more farmers and farms.