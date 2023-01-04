Nod for campaign blitzkrieg to brand State as a wedding destination

January 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism has decided to step up marketing campaigns to promote Kerala as a wedding destination. The Tourism department has given financial sanction for three projects involving an outlay of ₹2.86 crore to mount digital and airport-based marketing campaigns to promote the State as an ideal wedding destination, highlighting its potential in this highly promising segment.

The three projects — Destination Wedding Campaign - Airports Translites (₹1.39 crore), Destination Wedding Campaign - Social media, Google search & Display ads (₹39.33 lakh) and Promotion of Destination Wedding Microsite (₹30.09 lakh) — will focus on the State’s strengths that make it a global wedding destination. These campaigns will be carried out before the current financial year draws to a close.

“Kerala has huge potential to emerge as an ideal wedding destination and it is going to be a major segment of our tourism. Against this backdrop, the Tourism department is going ahead with a massive marketing campaign to position the State as an ideal wedding destination,” says Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Under the Destination Wedding Campaign - Airports Translites project, digital display screens will be installed at the country’s five major airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad showcasing Kerala’s strengths as a wedding destination before global travellers.

Under the Destination Wedding Microsite project, e-brochures will be prepared with eye-catching pictures of ideal wedding destinations with content in English and Hindi. Also, online promotion of e-brochures and web pages will be done via Google ads.

The Destination Wedding Campaign - Social media, Google Search and display ads project seeks to give greater visibility through digital media to the unique ambience that Kerala offers as a wedding destination and make them easily accessible for searchers.

The campaigns will highlight Kerala’s natural beauty, beaches, backwaters, weather and cuisine that make the State the best destination in the country for tying the knot.