Nod for Bill on self-financing college appointments

The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft Bill seeking to govern the appointment and terms of service of teachers and non-teaching staff in self-financing colleges affiliated to universities in the State.
According to the Bill, the appointments will be based on a contract with the college management on the scale of pay, increment, grade and promotion. Duration of work and workload should be equivalent to that in government and aided colleges, provident fund would be applicable and the appointee should be insured.
The age limit for appointment and retirement would be as per UGC or university guidelines. Teachers and staff would have the right to appeal before the university against violation of norms. The management would have to register the details of teachers and non-teaching staff in the university database.
The Bill also mandates the establishment of internal quality assurance cell, PTA, student complaints redressal cell, college council and committee to look into sexual harassment complaints.
The Cabinet approved another draft Bill for amendment of the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act 2016 to ensure the construction of disaster-resilient buildings.
