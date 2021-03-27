Nod for 6 more special trains

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 March 2021 20:10 IST

Railway Board has given the approval for another six pairs of additional fully reserved special trains for hassle-free travel of long distance commuters.

These special trains are 06097/06098 Kochuveli–Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kochuveli Weekly Super fast, 06319/06320 Kochuveli–Banaswadi–Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar, 06161/06162 Ernakulam Junction – Banaswadi–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Super fast, 06164/06163 Kochuveli–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus– Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Garib Rath Specials, 06861/06862 Puducherry–Kanyakumari–Puducherry Weekly, and 06191/06192 Tambaram–Nagercoil Junction–Tambaram Daily Antyodaya Specials.

Train 06097 Kochuveli–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Super fast Special will leave Kochuveli on Fridays at 9.15 a.m. from April 16 to reach Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 1.40 p.m. on Sundays, according to the Railways.

In the return, Train 06098 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kochuveli Weekly Superfast Special will leave Yog Nagari Rishikesh on Mondays at 6.10 a.m. from April 19 to reach Kochuveli at 12.25 noon on Wednesdays.

Train 06319 Kochuveli–Banaswadi Bi-Weekly Humsafar Special will leave Kochuveli on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6.05 p.m. from April 10 to reach Banawadi at 10.30 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train 06320 Banaswadi–Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Special will leave Banaswadi on Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and reach Kochuveli at 9.35 a.m. the next day.

Train 06161 Ernakulam–Banaswadi Weekly Super fast Special will leave Ernakulam Junction on Sundays at 4.50 p.m. from April 11 to reach Banaswadi at 3.55 a.m. the next day. Train 06162 Banaswadi –Ernakulam Weekly Super fast Special will leave Banaswadi on Mondays at 7 p.m. from April 12 to and reach Ernakulam at 6 a.m. the next day.

Train 06164 Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Special will leave Kochuveli on Sundays and Thursdays at 8.45 a.m. from April 11 to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train 06163 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Garib Rath Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Mondays and Fridays at 4.55 p.m. from April 12 to reach Kochuveli at 8.25 p.m. the next day.

06861/06862 Puducherry–Kanyakumari–Puducherry Weekly and 06191/06192 Tambaram–Nagercoil Junction– Tambaram Daily Antyodaya Specials are the other trains given the approval.