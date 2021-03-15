Nod for 5 more reserved trains

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of additional five pairs of reserved weekly/bi-weekly special trains.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Superfast Duronto Special (01223) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8.50 p.m. from March 16 to June 5 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 6.10 p.m. the next day.

The pairing train (01224) will leave Ernakulam Junction on Wednesdays and Sundays at 9.30 p.m. from March 17 to June 6 to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6.15 p.m. the next day.

Kanyakumari-Howrah Weekly Superfast Special (02666) will leave Kanyakumari on Saturdays at 5.30 a.m. from April 3 to reach Howrah at 11.55 p.m. on Sundays and the pairing train (02665) will leave Howrah on Mondays at 4.15 p.m. from April 5 and reach Kanyakumari at 10.50 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Special (02698) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on Saturdays at 7.15 p.m. from April 3 and reach MGR Chennai Central at 10.25 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, the train (02697) will start on Sundays at 3.10 p.m. from April 4 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.50 a.m. the next day.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special (06001) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on Wednesdays at 2.30 p.m. from April 7 to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 12.30 noon on Fridays.

In the return direction, the train (06002) will start on Fridays at 7.15 p.m. from April 9 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9. 45 p.m. on Sundays.

Ernakulam Junction-Banaswadi Bi-Weekly Superfast Special (06129) will leave Ernakulam Junction on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4.50 p.m. from April 5 to reach Banaswadi at 4 a.m. the next day and the pairing train (06130) will leave Banaswadi on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. from April 6 to reach Ernakulam at 6 a.m. the next day.

Advance reservation

Advance reservation has started for the five pairs of special trains, a release said.