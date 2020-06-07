Nod for ₹460-cr. package for Upper Kuttanad

A view of the Upper Kuttanad paddy fields in Thiruvalla.

PATHANAMTHITTA

07 June 2020

₹100-cr. pilot project to be implemented in Chennithala

The Union Ministry of Agriculture has given green signal to a ₹460-crore project for eco-restoration and livelihood enhancement of riverine flood plains in the Upper Kuttanad region spread across the three districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha.

Suresh Gopi, MP, had taken the initiative for the project on the basis of a report prepared by the Upper Kuttanad Karshika Vikasana Samiti (UKKVS).

In an official communication to Mr. Gopi, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, stated that the Union Ministry had cleared a ₹100-crore pilot project for Chennithala for promoting local food production and nutritional security.

Detailed report

The samiti has been asked to provide a detailed project report, with break up of activities to be initiated in the area, to the Union Ministry so that it could take further course of action for the convergence of activities under related Central schemes in Kuttanad region.

The samiti chairman, Gopan Chennithala, told The Hindu that the project was aimed at a comprehensive development of farm sector in Upper Kuttanad thereby improving the State’s food security to a great extent.

The project will cover 21 grama panchayats and four municipalities in the Upper Kuttanad region and the pilot project will be implemented in 18 wards of the Chennithala-Tripperunthura grama panchayat, says Mr. Gopan. Mr. Suresh Gopi said the proposed project would be of great help in improving the standard of living of the farming community in Upper Kuttanad.

He said the ecology of Kuttanad has been considered as a Globally Important Agriculture Heritage System (GIAHS). According to him, natural or organic farming will have to be promoted to maintain a rich natural flora and fauna, besides increasing the farmers’ income.

Bird sanctuary

The Union Ministry also suggested that fragmented wetlands in the region may be maintained as a bird sanctuary.