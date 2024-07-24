Nod for 25 campus industrial parks this year: Minister

The State government has decided to give permission to 25 higher education institutions to start campus industrial park this year, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of the Campus Industrial Park project here on Wednesday.

The Minister said 80 higher education institutions had expressed interest in the initiative. “The Campus Industrial Park project will bring about a revolutionary change in the higher education and industrial sectors in the State.”

The Minister said this was likely the first such project in the country. Its main benefit was that it would make available land required for setting up industries, especially as it was difficult to come by in the State. The land available would be in excess of that required for the institutions’ needs.

The State’s vision while making land on campuses available included strengthening of the educational institutions. The standards of educational institutions would be factored in while giving approval for the campus industrial parks. Arts and science colleges, professional colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs could start the parks, he said.

He stressed the need for employment opportunities to students. Students who continued to pursue academics with part-time jobs should be given grace marks, the Minister said.

There was need to improve the connect between educational institutions and the industry to bridge the skill gap, he said.

The Minister also inaugurated the portal of Campus Industrial Park project.

Industries Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, in his address, said the initiative would boost the start-up initiatives of students. The department and the Higher Education department would provide hand-holding for the initiative and extend help for ventures to scale up.

Industries and Commerce Director S. Harikishore; Director of Collegiate Education K. Sudheer; and KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas were present.

