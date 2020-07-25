Nod for ₹240-crore works for improvement of dams

The State government has given in-principle approval for carrying out works to the tune of ₹240 crore in Phase II of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) on dams under the Irrigation Department.

The WB-aided project is aimed at enhancing the safety and operational performance of selected dams. Last year, the department had listed 16 dams, barrages and regulators managed by it for DRIP Phase II.

According to a proposal submitted by the department, ₹181 crore will be spent on rehabilitation and management planning for dams and associated appurtenances. A sum of ₹42 crore will cover institutional strengthening activities. A sum of ₹2 crore will cover project management activities.

DRIP II will cover 14 dams on which work had been started under the ongoing DRIP Phase I, besides the Pothundi and Maniyar dams.