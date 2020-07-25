Kerala

Nod for ₹240-crore works for improvement of dams

Works to be carried out on 16 dams, barrages and regulators under DRIP phase-II

The State government has given in-principle approval for carrying out works to the tune of ₹240 crore in Phase II of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) on dams under the Irrigation Department.

The WB-aided project is aimed at enhancing the safety and operational performance of selected dams. Last year, the department had listed 16 dams, barrages and regulators managed by it for DRIP Phase II.

According to a proposal submitted by the department, ₹181 crore will be spent on rehabilitation and management planning for dams and associated appurtenances. A sum of ₹42 crore will cover institutional strengthening activities. A sum of ₹2 crore will cover project management activities.

DRIP II will cover 14 dams on which work had been started under the ongoing DRIP Phase I, besides the Pothundi and Maniyar dams.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 11:37:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nod-for-240-crore-works-for-improvement-of-dams/article32193524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY