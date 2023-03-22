Nod for 11 water supply projects under AMRUT scheme in Kerala

March 22, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for 11 water supply projects amounting to ₹192.337 crore under the State Water Action Plan (SWAP) of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. The State-level high-powered steering committee of AMRUT earlier this month considered 13 water supply projects recommended by the technical committee and eventually decided to accord sanction to 11 of them.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the respective urban local bodies where the projects are being executed will issue the technical sanction for the projects after ensuring technical viability, adequate source of water, justified provisions and rates, necessary clearances, a condition of five-year operation and maintenance and considering whether admissible components are included as per AMRUT guidelines. The amount over and above the approved funds for the project has to be borne by the urban local body.

One of the major projects under the scheme will be the project for pipeline extension and provision of water connections in various zones of the Kannur Corporation, for which an amount of ₹75.24 crore has been set aside. Another ₹22.15-crore project is for the supplying, laying, testing and commissioning of a distribution system and household tap connections in the Ponnani municipality. An amount of ₹15.39 crore has been set aside for the Kattapana municipality and ₹14.71 crore for the Kunnamkulam municipality for similar projects.

A ₹10.50-crore project has been planned for replacing the old and damaged 700-mm primo pipe from the main pumping to the Karuvelippady pump house. The other projects are for the municipalities of Malappuram, Kottarakara, Kodungalloor, Chavakkadu, Wadakkancherry and Kasaragod.