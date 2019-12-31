Nod for 10% quota for poor among forward communities

The government has decided to approve the report of the K. Sreedharan Nair commission recommending 10% reservation in government jobs for the economically weaker sections among the forward communities.

The State Cabinet which met here on Tuesday decided to approve the report with amendments mooted by the Law Department.

Income ceiling

The reservation will benefit those belonging to the forward communities with an annual income not exceeding ₹4 lakh.

Those with more than 50 cents of land or 15 cents of house plot in Corporations, 75 cents of land or 20 cents of house plot in municipalities and 2.5 acres of land in panchayats will not be eligible for reservation.

Ten per cent of the jobs in the State service or public sector enterprises in which the government holds majority stakes will be reserved for the category.

The Cabinet directed the General Education and Higher Education departments to issue an order after examining the commission’s recommendation for 10% reservation in all educational institutions except minority institutions.

The date from which the reservation comes into effect will be decided later.

The meeting decided to revise the criteria for identifying the economically weaker sections among the forward communities every three years.