Nochur Ratholsavam from January 17

January 12, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

This year’s Ratholsavam (car festival) of Nochur Tamil Brahmin village near here will take place on January 20. The festivities will begin on January 17 and will culminate with the chariot procession on January 20.

Apart from homams and abhishekams, Rigveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda will be recited at both Bhagavathy and Krishna temples on January 17, 18, 19 and 20.

There will be cultural programmes too on all four days, said P.N. Subbaraman, president of the Nochur Gramajana Brahmaswam.

Kalamandalam Rahul Aravind and party will present a Mizhavu Melam on January 17 evening.

On January 18, Kalamandalam Abhijosh and team will present a Chakyarkoothu.

Kalamandalam Balaraman and Kalanilayam Udayan Namboothiri and team will present a double thayambaka on January 19.

Thripunithura Jayaram and team will present Ramakrishna Bhajan Mandali on January 20.