NOC in ivory case reaches Forest dept.

Even as Forest Minister K. Raju asserted on Monday that no decision had been taken to withdraw the wildlife crime case booked against actor Mohanlal for illegal possession of ivory, a no-objection certificate (NOC) for withdrawing the case has reached the Forest Department.

Investigating officers in the case received the letter by post on Monday. Sources at the Home Department confirmed that copies of the NOC had been sent to the Ernakulam District Collector, Forest Headquarters, Divisional Forest Officer, Malayattoor, and the Assistant Public Prosecutor at the judicial first class magistrate court, Perumbavoor, where the trial is being held.

The Forest Headquarters had not received the letter, sources in the department said.

Mr. Raju told The Hindu on Monday that the opinion of the Law Department was sought on the issue. A decision on withdrawing the case would be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister. He said he was unaware of the NOC issued in the case. Those details would have to be sought from the Home Department.

The Hindu reported last week that the Home Department had issued a no-objection certificate to withdraw the case invoking Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The NOC was issued by the ‘L’ Department of the State Home Department, which had the powers for “withdrawal of prosecution cases in respect of all districts in the State”, according to the department website.

The NOC was issued after perusing a file forwarded from the Forest Department seeking legal opinion on the issue, the sources said.

Mr. Mohanlal and three others had been arraigned as accused in the case booked at the Mekkappala forest station. They were accused of violating Sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and “illegally transacting and possessing the ivory of elephant”.