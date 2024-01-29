ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal to deliver Erudite lecture

January 29, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal will deliver an Erudite lecture in Kerala University on February 7.

According to a pressnote, Prof. Meldal, who had won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry, will deliver the lecture at the EMS Hall in Karyavattom campus at 2.30 p.m. The programme is being organised in connection with the Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme in association with the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Public speaker Phaedria Marie St. Hilaire, the wife of Prof. Meldal, will deliver an invited lecture on the occasion. The Nobel laureate will also interact with the faculty and students of Kerala University.

