Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal, NASA scientists to attend Global Science Festival Kerala

January 01, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Top scientists from across the globe, including Danish Chemistry Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal and senior NASA officials, are expected to attend the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) opening at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal on January 15.

Prof. Meldal, who shared the 2022 Chemistry Nobel with Carolyn R. Bertozzi and Karl Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry,” is scheduled to speak at GSFK on February 7, according to the organisers.

The month-long science fest is organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience.

Lecture

American astrophysicist Madhulika Guhathakurtha is scheduled to deliver the D. Krishna Warrier Memorial Lecture on January 17. Dr. Guhathakurta is a scientist with NASA’s Heliophysics Science Division.

The organisers have also planned an interaction with NASA and ISRO scientists on January 22. On February 13, Denise Hill, Communications and Outreach Lead, NASA, will lead a one-day workshop.

GSFK 2024, which will close on February 15, is described by the organisers as a “curated science fest that explores science through art.”

