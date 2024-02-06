ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Meldal visits IISER Thiruvananthapuram

February 06, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Morten P. Meldal addressing students and faculty at IISER, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, partnered with the Global Science Festival Kerala, to host Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal on Tuesday.

Prof. Meldal has been credited with discovering the ‘click reaction’ in 2001 that paved the way for rapid progress in the synthesis of a diverse array of molecules applicable in areas such as pharmaceuticals, materials chemistry, drug discovery, and biology. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2022 along with K. Barry Sharpless and Carolyn R. Bertozzi for the research.

While addressing an audience of nearly 1,500 students, he talked about how nature had instilled an interest in science at an early age that led to his gradual inclination towards chemistry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauding the world-class infrastructure and facilities at IISER Thiruvananthapuram, he exhorted the students to strive for excellence in their respective domains. He also inaugurated a lecture hall complex on the campus.

Prof. Meldal’s wife Phaedria Marie St. Hilaire, who co-founded Denmark-based Professional Women of Colour (ProWoc), a strong advocate for women’s rights, also addressed the audience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US