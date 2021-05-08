No wedding ceremony at Guruvayur temple

In the wake of lockdown in the State, wedding ceremonies will not be held at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, according to Devaswom sources. The weddings booked for Friday will be held. Devotees will not be allowed in the temple for darshan.
