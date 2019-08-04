No visuals of accidentleave police baffled

K.M. Basheer, chief of bureau of the Siraj newspaper, had pulled to the side of the road abutting the Public Office Complex to attend a mobile phone call when a car rammed his motorcycle early Saturday. The impact killed him on the spot and mangled his two-wheeler.

However, police investigators said they appeared to be no direct video evidence of the accident though it occurred in a zone supposedly blanketed by surveillance cameras installed by the law enforcement in 2011. The road on which the accident occurred is often used by VVIPs, including the Chief Minister and the Governor. The cameras are linked to the control room and some of them are designed to automatically mail fines to motorists caught breaking the legal speed limit. However, only 80 cameras out of the 270 that once surveiled the city for the police function now.

Four units working

Most cameras on the arterial LMS Junction-Vellayambalam stretch are defunct. The only cameras that appear to be working are the four units installed by the Motor Vehicle Department to deter speedsters from scorching the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar road.

Officials said Keltron had pulled out of the annual maintenance contract after the government declined to renew the agreement last year. The government had taken the view that maintaining old cameras was an unnecessary overhead expense that it should evade. Instead, the State planned to install a vast urban network of automated speed and surveillance cameras under the Smart City Scheme, which is yet to take off.

Unable to enforce norms

The increasing number of surveillance camera blind spots in the capital have hobbled the efforts of the police to enforce the law. They are unable to enforce traffic norms and the speed limits in the vicinity of schools and hospitals remotely. Moreover, the situation has disrupted the optimal use of the limited resources of law enforcement. The absence of camera surveillance has made citizens more vulnerable to crime and deprived pedestrians of the sense of security they had sensed in downtown localities at night.

The police officers said they also had no evidence that the car that killed Mr. Basheer was speeding or moving dangerously as alleged.

Eyewitness accounts

Their case against the driver, allegedly IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, rests on eyewitness accounts, fingerprints lifted from the vehicle, and the result of the blood alcohol concentration test carried out on the suspect belatedly.

Investigators said that the sworn statement given by the woman who was in the car with the IAS officer at the time of the accident might bolster their case against the bureaucrat.