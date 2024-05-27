No victory celebrations in Vadakara beyond 7 p.m. on June 4

There will be no victory celebrations after 7 p.m. in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency after the declaration of the election results on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was decided at an all-party meet organised by Thomson Jose, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Kannur Range), at Vadakara on Monday. The meeting was convened against the backdrop of rival political fronts engaging in arguments and counter-arguments over the alleged communal campaign in the run-up to the elections even after the polling day.

According to sources, there will be restrictions on victory parade of motor vehicles as well. Activists of the political front that wins at the national level can take out victory processions on June 5.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the Revolutionary Marxist Party, and the United Democratic Front (UDF) sought action against those who created a WhatsApp message with communal overtones which was circulated on social media on April 25. District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar later told the media that a senior CPI(M) leader’s son was behind the message. UDF chairman K. Balanarayanan said the police had definite clues about who created the message, and that the culprit would be nabbed soon.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan, however, said the WhatsApp message was only one of the things which were used to rake up a communal campaign in Vadakara. There were several complaints before the police related to the communal campaign, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.