ADVERTISEMENT

No victory celebrations in Vadakara beyond 7 p.m. on June 4

Published - May 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

There will be no victory celebrations after 7 p.m. in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency after the declaration of the election results on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was decided at an all-party meet organised by Thomson Jose, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Kannur Range), at Vadakara on Monday. The meeting was convened against the backdrop of rival political fronts engaging in arguments and counter-arguments over the alleged communal campaign in the run-up to the elections even after the polling day.

According to sources, there will be restrictions on victory parade of motor vehicles as well. Activists of the political front that wins at the national level can take out victory processions on June 5.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the Revolutionary Marxist Party, and the United Democratic Front (UDF) sought action against those who created a WhatsApp message with communal overtones which was circulated on social media on April 25. District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar later told the media that a senior CPI(M) leader’s son was behind the message. UDF chairman K. Balanarayanan said the police had definite clues about who created the message, and that the culprit would be nabbed soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan, however, said the WhatsApp message was only one of the things which were used to rake up a communal campaign in Vadakara. There were several complaints before the police related to the communal campaign, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US