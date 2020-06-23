No Vavubali at TDB temples

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not permit the conduct of Vavubali rituals in the 1,248 temples under its ambit.

Board president N. Vasu told The Hindu here on Tuesday that conducting the rituals following physical distancing was not feasible and hence the board decided not to hold bali this year.

“The rituals involve close interaction among those offering the bali and priests. People offering the bali take a dip after completing the rituals. This is quite risky in the current context. The board held consultations with various tantris (priests) and decided not to allow the rituals at its temples this year,” Mr. Vasu said.