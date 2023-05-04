No vacation classes in schools, says government

May 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has cracked down on vacation classes in schools in the State. Its directive is applicable to all primary, secondary, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools in the government, aided, and unaided sectors.

The government action comes in the wake of complaints that many schools were conducting classes during the summer vacations.

The General Education department, in a communication to heads of all schools in the State, reminded them of a circular issued by the government in 2017 that banned any kind of classes in schools during the summer vacations.

It asked education officers to ensure that the directives in the circular were being followed by all schools. In case of any violation, strict disciplinary action should be taken against the officials responsible.

In the 2017 circular, it was pointed out that as per Kerala Education Rules, schools should close on the last working day in March and reopen on the first working day in June unless the Director of General Education issues a circular to the contrary.

Moreover, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights too had in 2017 asked the State government to ensure that vacation classes were not being held in any school in the State.

The circular directed heads of all government, aided, and unaided primary and high schools, including CBSE and ICSE schools, to ensure that no classes were being held in schools.

The circular also pointed out that the State had been experiencing high temperatures in April and May owing to climate change, and strict action would be taken against the school authorities who conducted classes in violation of KER and department directives.

They would also be responsible for any health emergency experienced by students in class or on the way to and from school owing to extreme heat.