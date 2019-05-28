No using UAPA against political activists: CM

Political activists in the State will not be booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the UAPA was introduced for tackling anti-nationals and criminals in the country and it cannot be used against political activists in the State.

Making clear the stance of the government on UAPA, Mr. Vijayan said the government was also against the criteria of invoking UAPA based on the number of cases against an individual as political activists, and leaders who participated in public agitations would have several cases against them.

The government had no plan to go for legislation to curb the misuse of social media to tarnish the image of individuals, the Chief Minister said in reply to another question. Sharing the views of P.K. Sasi (CPI(M) and other legislators on the misuse of social media, Mr. Vijayan said it is being done by a section and the government cannot control it. It was a complex issue and public opinion needed to be created against it, he said.

To another question by T.V. Rajesh of the CPI(M), the Chief Minister said the police were keeping a close watch on those having links with the modules of terrorist outfits, and anti-national organisations trying to attract youth and experts in various sectors to their fold.

The CCTVs in financial institutions, factories and jewellery shops would be linked by the police to the Central Intrusion Monitoring System to keep tabs on the neighbourhood, check crime and enhance the safety and security of citizens, the Chief Minister said in reply to another question.

Spelling out the steps to modernise the police and budget allocation of ₹175 crore for the purpose, Mr. Vijayan said the tender process for introducing Intelligent Traffic Enforcement system was on. CCTV with remote monitoring would be introduced in 200 police stations in the State, he added.