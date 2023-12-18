GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No uptick in COVID-19 cases, says Kerala Health Minister

Opposition leader accuses government of failure to contain the spread of the virus

December 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

T Nandakumar
T. Nandakumar
Visitors wear mask at a government hospital in Ernakulam on Monday.

Visitors wear mask at a government hospital in Ernakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dismissing reports about a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala as baseless, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday that the efficient surveillance mechanism in the State had helped to identify the lone case of infection by the JN 1 variant. The casualties reported in the State were due to comorbidities and not COVID infection, she said in response to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s allegation that the State government had failed to contain the spread of the virus.

She said the situation was being closely monitored to detect any abnormal increase in the use of ICU beds and ventilators. “The government had swung into action as soon as the number of cases started showing an upward trend. An alert was issued and containment measures were initiated. Only one of the samples from patients sent for whole genome sequencing returned positive for JN1. The patient, a native of Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram, has since recovered after treatment at home.”

Ms. George said Singapore had detected the JN 1 variant in 15 travellers from India over the last few months. “It shows that this COVID variant is present in other States.”

Online mock drill

The Minister said the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators was being monitored and reviewed on a regular basis. “An online mock drill involving 1,192 government and private hospitals in the State was conducted from December 13 to 16 and 1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds and 937 ICU beds with ventilator have been kept ready.”

A press note quoting her said some people were trying to create unnecessary panic among the public by spreading misinformation about a spike in COVID cases. She, however, advised senior citizens and people with comorbidities to take preventive measures against COVID infection.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Satheesan accused the government of trying to cover up the spike in COVID cases. Citing reports by the Ministry of Health, he said 1,600 of the 1,800 cases in the country had been reported from Kerala. “There were four deaths and 111 new cases were reported on Sunday alone,” he said, calling on the government to take immediate action before people started panicking about the spread of the virus.

