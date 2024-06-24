ADVERTISEMENT

No ulterior motive in Jeevanandam scheme: Balagopal

Published - June 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday denied that the State government had any ulterior motive in planning the Jeevanandam insurance scheme for government employees.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Mr. Balagopal said the scheme had been announced in the last Budget and the Opposition’s objections to it was surprising. Employees stop benefitting from extant insurance schemes such as the State Life Insurance, Group Insurance Scheme, or the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme once they retire from service.

Jeevanandam, an annuity insurance scheme, would guarantee them a fixed monthly amount after their retirement. Moreover, it was conceived as an optional scheme and would not be compulsory, Mr. Balagopal said.

Mr. Balagopal continued that the government was yet to finalise a decision on it and only preliminary studies were on.

The scheme had drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition UDF and the Congress-backed Secretariat Action Council which alleged that the government was trying to “pick the pockets” of government employees to meet its own financial commitments.

“It has no connection with any existing scheme, and joining it is not compulsory,” Mr. Balagopal said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the employees were worried that the government eyed the Jeevanandam scheme as a means to dip into their salaries to meet its own ways and means commitments. 

K. Babu of the Congress said the government employees cannot be blamed for viewing the scheme with suspicion given the LDF government’s reluctance to release their pending benefits, including DA arrears and leave surrender benefits. He also wanted the government to issue an order clearly stating that the Jeevanandam scheme would be optional.

