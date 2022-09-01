No two factions in party: Kanam

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 01, 2022 18:38 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said that coalition means all good and bad have to be shared among partners, and that unity of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is paramount in today’s situation in the country.

Addressing the CPI district conference in Thalassery on Thursday, Mr. Kanam said that it was not political etiquette to not be responsible if something bad happened. He said that parties in the LDF should not fight with each other.

“When there are certain things that need to be made public, that will be done. However, there is a concerted move to propagate that there is differences within the party,” he said when asked about reports that his group suffered severe setback in party office-bearers’ elections in many districts.

He said there were no two factions in the party. From some centre, news about the discussions within the conference went out. Such people should understand that this would only bring insult to the party.

