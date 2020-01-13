Kerala

No-trust motion moved

The Erattupetta municipality witnessed some dramatic scenes on Monday after its vice chairperson survived a motion of no-confidence moved against her by the ruling coalition itself.

The motion was moved against Balkis Navas, citing that she had abstained from the election of V.M. Siraj as the municipal chairman on November 13. In the 28-member council, only 18 members attended the day’s proceedings while members of the opposition LDF chose to stay away.

Jan 13, 2020

