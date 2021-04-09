No trust in probe officers: IUML

MALAPPURAM

09 April 2021 21:35 IST

UDF team to visit Koothuparamba today

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed distrust in the police officers investigating the murder of Youth League activist Mansoor at Koothuparamba on the polling day.

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Friday that they would not trust in the investigating team that owed allegiance to and takes orders from the CPI(M).

Advertising

Advertising

“We want an impartial investigation at least by an officer of the IPS rank who has not submitted their credentials to any party, particularly the CPI(M),” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

He said that a United Democratic Front (UDF) team led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala would visit Koothuparamba on Saturday. “We will take a proper decision about our future course of action after meeting in Kannur on Saturday,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

The IUML leader said that Mansoor’s was not a mere political killing. “It was done with careful planning and with clear ill motive. There was conspiracy behind the killing. And there were several striking similarities between the recent murders executed by the ruling CPI(M) in the State,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

He said the IUML and the UDF would go any extent to ensure that the victim and his bereaved family get justice. “It was high time that the CPI(M) stopped its killing spree. Mansoor’s is the latest in the CPI(M)’s barbaric murders. It looks like the CPI(M) is not going to end its killing culture. The people of Kerala should give a serious thought about it,” he said. “The ruling party does not give any value to human lives.”

Accusing the police of being a tool in the hands of the CPI(M), Mr. Kunhalikutty said the accused were going about without any remorse. “They (the culprits) have no fear of the law. They go about happily after executing their targets. This is bad for the peace-loving society of Kerala,” he said.