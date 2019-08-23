No-trust against Ottappalam civic heads

The Opposition in Ottappalam municipal council comprising the United Democratic Front (UDF) and independents moved a no-confidence motion against municipal chairman N.M. Narayanan Namboothiri and vice chairperson K. Ratnamma on Friday, saying that the duo supported corruption and favoured a member who was an accused in a theft case.

The CPI(M) is ruling the council with the support of 15 members, including the councillor accused in the theft case. Although the CPI(M) expelled her from the party after she was charge-sheeted, the municipality is being ruled with her support.

The notice for no-confidence motion was signed by the seven UDF members and six independents.