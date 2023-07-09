No truck with CPI(M) on UCC issue, says Satheesan

July 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Saturday reiterated that the Congress party would not have any truck with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the fight against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking to press persons, he said that organising a programme on a common platform with the corrupt and those who are trying to make political gains through UCC is out of the question, he said.

Regarding the CPI(M)‘s overtures to the Samastha as well as the Muslim League for a broad-based opposition to the UCC, he said that the United Democratic Front is robust. Mr.Satheesan cautioned the LDF against losing its current partners while trying to attract new ones.

On CPI(M) State Secretary M.V.Govindan’s allegation that the Congress lacks clarity in its stand on the UCC, he said that the CPI(M) is resorting to such allegations to hide its own lack of clarity. The Congress has expressed its views at the national and State levels. There is no ambiguity in the resolution passed by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in this regard, whereas the CPI(M) is still not clear about its stand. The CPI(M) has flip flopped on its stand with the current leaders diverging from the stand taken by E. M. S. Namboodiripad.

He said that the Congress has always taken a stand against the UCC. The party’s stand is that India is a land of diversity and that diversity should be maintained. The question is with regard to the extent to which the State, consisting of the executive, judiciary and the legislature, can go into the personal laws and customs. That is why the Congress took a stand against the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to Sabarimala. The Congress had then taken the stand that the State should not try to change the customs at Sabarimala. The Congress has the same position in the UCC.