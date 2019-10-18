No truck with any front, says Orthodox Church

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Thursday clarified that it had no plans to align with any political coalitions including the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the coming byelections.

“Even if any Church members have individually decided to join the election campaign, that should not be misconstrued as the official position of the Church,” said Fr. John Konatt, official spokesperson of the Church.

He, meanwhile, was quick to add that many of the Church members nursed a grievance against both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for their unfair treatment during the Malankara Church dispute.

According to him, the Church is well aware of the political outfits that stand against it and this will indeed reflect in the upcoming byelections.

“Contradicting reports have begun doing rounds on the Church’s stance ahead of the elections but the devotees have a clear understanding of its actual position. They will be casting their votes accordingly,” said Fr.Konat.

A couple of days ago, a BJP delegation led by its State general secretary A.N.Radhakrishnan had visited Baselios Mar Thoma Poulose II, Catholics of the East, at the Church headquarters in Devalokam, near Kottayam.

Priest courts row

Special Correspondent writes from Pathanmathitta: A priest attached to the Orthodox Church, Fr. K.K.Varghese from Kunnathunad in Ernakulam, courted a controversy when he came out in the open soliciting votes for the National Democratic Alliance candidate in Konni on Friday.

Addressing a prèss conference here, Fr. Varghese said people en masse would vote for Mr. Surendran and ensure his victory. Fr. Varghese said he was not talking politics but soliciting votes for the NDA candidate as a priest who had to undergo a lot of sufferings. Fr Varghese, an assistant vicar at the Pazhamthottom Orthodox church, said he and his supporters were backing a coalition that was ready to implement a court order in letter and spirit, without showing any partisan approach.