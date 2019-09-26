Malankara factions harden stance

The intense rivalry between the warring of Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara church seems to have peaked after the Ernakulam district administration gained control of the St. Mary’s Church at Piravom on Thursday.

The leadership of both the factions hardened their positions while reiterating that they will fight tooth and nail to ensure their powers over the parish churches.

Bishop Elias Mar Athanasios of the Jacobite faction said that the Supreme Court had not gone deeper into the documents related to the management of Malankara’s numerous parish churches.

Complaint

“The court has stood with those who had violated the norms of the church while justice is being denied to us who had gone by them,” he said.

Orthodox Bishop Thomas Athanasius of the Diocese of Kandanad (East) said that the High Court directive on Thursday was a clear signal for the government, the Jacobite faction and the police not to violate the verdicts issued by the judiciary.

“This is required as leaders have a feeling that every court order can be violated. The High Court has made it clear that such tricks will not succeed by giving a stringent directive on Thursday,” he said.

Kothamangalam church

A spokesperson of the Orthodox group said that the police were yet to comply with the court directive on the entry of priests belonging to the Orthodox Church to the Marthoman Cheriapally at Kothamangalam for carrying out the rituals.

The Orthodox faction had earlier criticised the government over the delay in implementing the Supreme Court order in the Church case under the guise of discussions between the two factions.

The State government had informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that in order to implement the Supreme Court judgement in favour of the Orthodox faction without causing any loss of lives and use of force which might even lead to firing, followers of the Jacobite faction should be convinced that they had lost litigation and the authorities are bound to implement the judgement.