No trace of missing circle inspector of police in Kerala

More than 24 hours after he was reported missing by his wife, V. S. Navas, circle inspector of police at Ernakulam Central station, remains untraced.

A special team constituted to probe the case managed to get a CCTV visual of the officer at Kayamkulam, roughly about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Ernakulam to the south. It shows him getting out of a car and walking towards the State transport bus depot with a bag, indicating that he was perhaps prepared for a journey.

Yet another CCTV visual was unclear. It appears that the police were able to track him up to Kayamkulam and his whereabouts from thereon remain unknown.

It was on Thursday morning that the officer’s wife had lodged a petition with Kochi city Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare about Mr. Navas going missing from his official quarters. According to reports, he had left a WhatsApp message to her saying he was going on a journey and that there was no need to look for him. His mobile phone has remained switched off ever since.

The police constituted a special team under G. Poonkuzhali, DCP (Law and Order), to probe the case.

The police also recovered a CCTV footage of the officer withdrawing money from an ATM at Thevara just before he went missing. He travelled up to Cherthala by bus, where he met another police officer and travelled in that person’s car up to Kayamkulam, say sources.

It is alleged that the missing officer had a heated exchange with his superior the night before he went missing after surrendering his wireless set and the SIM card of his official cellphone at the police station. What transpired between him and his superior is also under probe.

Three police teams are scouring the State in search of Mr. Navas, according to sources.