‘No to drugs’ campaign of Kerala key to guiding youth: Sourav Ganguly

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 28, 2022 21:28 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly releases the logo of ‘No to Drugs’, an anti-drugs campaign of the Kerala government, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister M.B. Rajesh are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ‘No to Drugs’ campaign set to be rolled out by the Kerala government on Gandhi Jayanti will play an important role in guiding the youth on the right path, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said. He was speaking at the release of the campaign logo here on Wednesday.

Mr. Ganguly, who is the campaign’s brand ambassador, received the logo from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Ganguly said that making children and the youth walk the right path was just as important as providing them good education and employment opportunities. Kerala is leading the country in area of education. The ‘No to Drugs’ campaign being launched by the government to make students and the youth aware of the ill-effects of drugs is one required by all towns and cities in the country. The campaign will help guide the talents of the youth into fruitful directions, he said.

Mr. Ganguly, who was visiting Thiruvananthapuram for the second time, said “the God’s Own Country is beautiful’, adding that his journey through the State capital was a great experience.

Ministers K. Rajan, M.B. Rajesh, V. Sivankutty, K. Radhakrishnan, G.R. Anil, P. Prasad, V.N. Vasavan, and A.K. Saseendran; Chief Secretary V.P. Joy; officials and Kerala Cricket Association representatives were among those present at the function.

