No time to waste on baseless charges: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reacted sharply to the allegation of the Congress-led Opposition that his family had “profited” from the government’s arrangement to “share” the personal medical information of COVID-19 vulnerable citizens with the controversial US-based data firm, Sprinklr.

When asked why his daughter, a software entrepreneur, had shut down her website after the Sprinklr controversy broke, an irate Mr. Vijayan countered by asking whether this was the “serious allegation you are harping on about to divert public attention”.

The Chief Minister said he was in the thick of the battle against a deadly epidemic. “I have no time for controversies. I have other issues that require my attention. I will not respond to vicious insinuations targeted at the government, which has achieved hard-won success in keeping the virulence at bay,” he said.

Fake news

Mr. Vijayan said the capital was once the hub of fake news. A coterie of “four to five” mediapersons unleashed a fake news campaign against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) under the banner “Save CPI(M) Forum”.

Mr. Vijayan said he had assigned the group a name then, which he did not want to repeat. “I was sitting in a different chair at the time,” he said.

He said that one of the group members, in a particular circumstance and frame of mind, had then publicly named the persons behind the vicious fake news campaign.

Mr. Vijayan said he saw the trend of synchronised dissemination of fake news on multiple media platforms simultaneously emerging after a hiatus.

“Not all journalists, but a few seem to have other agendas. I have weathered the assault of such persons earlier. I can still endure such false campaigns,” he said.

‘Free to probe’

Mr. Vijayan declined to reply to repeated questions whether the government had violated rules of business and other regulations when it had engaged Sprinklr to store and analyse health data collected from COVID-19 vulnerable persons in the State.

He said the media was free to probe the State’s charge-free agreement with Sprinklr to crunch massive amounts of personal health data to identify epidemic patterns so the the government could formulate a well-informed containment strategy. They could consult the IT secretary, he said.