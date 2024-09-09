No temporary construction, pop-up expos in Kanakakunnu Palace; Kerala govt. passes order acceding to calls for protection of monument

Yielding to the demands of greens who had long been demanding the protection of the colonial era structure, Kanakakunnu Palace, listed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage as a heritage monument, the State government has decided to ban all types of makeshift constructional activities and pop-up exhibitions inside the palace structure and on the elevated area where the palace is situated.

According to a recent government order, a detailed plan has to be prepared showing the details of the elevated area that houses the palace, including the total plinth area of the territory, and banned all types of makeshift constructional activities and shows in the mentioned area. The Tourism director has been directed to ensure the implementation of the order along with the protection of the heritage structure, which is a blend of historical grandeur and architectural elegance.

Earlier, the landscaping works on the palace premises have courted a controversy and even led to a legal battle with greens approaching the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on such works on the premise of the palace, which is one of the most celebrated venues in the city witnessing various public functions, including exhibitions, cultural events, and so on.

However, the Tourism department official made clear that only the temporary construction activities and expos on the elevated zone where the palace is situated would be banned. It clarified that the area below the palace premises – where the annual flower show, film and music festivals takes place – will host events and programmes as usual.

Kanakakunnu Palace, located in the heart of the city, was built during the reign of King Sree Mulam Tirunal (1885–1924). The palace, originally the summer residence of the Maharaja of erstwhile Travancore, was first opened to the public during the 1960s as a venue for weddings. Now, an array of events organised by government and non-government institutions, take place in the colonial era structure one after another. The sprawling lawns, landscaped meadows, and vibrant garden on the palace ground attract tourists as well as denizens of the city round the year.