No talks on seat allocation: Joseph

KC(M) leader dismisses rumours about Cong. taking over seats

Amidst speculation over the Congress set to take over some of the Assembly seats of the Kerala Congress (M) in view of the exit of Jose K. Mani-led faction, party working chairman P.J. Joseph on Saturday asserted that a status quo with regard to the division of seats would be maintained.

Addressing media persons in Kottayam to announce the party's plan to hold dharnas at all district headquarters on October 14 seeking a universal pension of ₹10,000, Mr. Joseph said the coalition had not commenced any discussions with regard to the allocation of seats to constituent parties.

“We do not think the Congress would ask for any seats, where KC(M) has been contesting traditionally. There is no change in the situation from the previous election when KC(M) had contested in 15 Assembly seats. While Mr. Mani and few others left the party, a large number of State and local level leaders, including Francis George, Johny Nellore, Joseph M. Puthusseri, have joined our ranks,” he said.

Continuing his tirade against Mr. Mani, Mr. Joseph termed the faction led by the MP as a boat adrift on the sea. “It may capsize at any moment as nobody will accept a ship that is about to sink. While Mr. Mani had earlier stated he will announce its political stance on Friday, they are still unsure about the future course of action,” Mr. Joseph said.

Earlier, Mr. Joseph had alleged that Mr. Mani was eyeing a birth in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Lending strength to his speculation was a statement by the BJP State president K. Surendran that he had expected the Mani group not to join the LDF for the time being.

The report, however, drew a sharp rebuttal from the Mani group, with N. Jayaraj, MLA, accusing Mr. Joseph of misleading the public. “Mr. Joseph's statement that he has got this information from the BJP leaders itself shows his close connections with that party, the MLA said.