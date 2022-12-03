No space for violation of laws inside jails: CM

December 03, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

No situation should exist in jails that facilitates violation of laws by prisoners, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after taking salute at the passing-out parade of Assistant Prison Officer and female Assistant Prison Officer trainees of the Prisons department at Poojappura here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said illegal activities, small or big, such as mobile phone use or substance abuse, should not be allowed inside jails. The government would not go soft on officials who acted against the law.

Those walking out of jail after completing their sentence should do so as new persons. Jails should not be places where offenders turn into hardened criminals. There would be no compromise on the part of the government on such complaints. Similarly, undertrials should not be considered the same as convicts. Till the time they were pronounced guilty by courts, they should be considered innocent and treated so. The Supreme Court’s observations on rights of prisoners should not be violated, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said psychological counselling was a part of the modern prison system. It was with this end in mind that clinical psychologists were appointed in jails. It was because they were few in numbers that Assistant Prison Officers were given training in correctional psychology.

Jails in the State, he said, had changed with the times. Today, prisons were seen as correctional centres. Reforming prisoners would help them to turn over a new leaf. Change of heart, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society were followed for reforming them. Even the way they were addressed had changed.

The Assistant Prison Officers had completed three modules—indoor, outdoor, and specialised—as part of their training. These included prison laws and rules, crominology, victimology, basic pshychology, social science, social work, penal laws, Constitution, human rights, and first aid. Karate, swimming, yoga, driving, computer training, etc. were provided. This would equip them to discharge their responsibilities efficiently, he said.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Balram Kumar Upadhyaya and other senior officials were present at the parade.