No solution in sight in the battle between producers and theatre owners

February 27, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A joint meeting of Malayalam film producers and distributors held here on Tuesday decided to give movies for screening only to theatres recognised by the Producers’ Digital Cinema, a content mastering unit set up under the aegis of the Kerala Film Producer’s Association (KFPA), from April 1.

The meeting also decided not to award projection fee to theatres using systems other than approved by KFPA. Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has not been screening new Malayalam movies since February 23 demanding the KFPA not to press for installing new projection systems in tune with the film content mastered at its facility in Kochi. It had pointed out that installing new projection systems by replacing the existing units will cause huge financial burden on the exhibitors.

The meeting also decided not to hold discussions with theatre owners over the issue of projection. Addressing a press conference here, KFPA secretary B. Rakesh and Kerala Film Distributors Association secretary S.S.T. Subramanyam said that the unilateral decision of FEUOK to suspend the release of new movies at a time when more viewers were flocking to theatres cannot be accepted. They accused the theatre owners’ protest as an attempt to sabotage Producers’ Digital Cinema.

Producers will no longer give to theatre owners projection share as was existent from the time since the projection of films in normal films. They said that they were not willing for any discussion with FEOUK, which they accused of having adopted a position against Malayalam cinema. However, such a possibility will be considered if the Film Chamber adopts the role of a mediator, they said.

