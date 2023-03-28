No single group can claim all credit for Renaissance: Valsan Thillankeri

March 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala has developed through Navodhanam (Renaissance) and all sections of society have contributed to it. However, a group of people is claiming credit for it, Hindu Aikya Vedi working president Valsan Thillankeri has alleged.

“Collective efforts of social and spiritual leaders led to Renaissance. But a few people are claiming that the Communist party, which was formed in 1939, brought about Renaissance,” he said while interacting with media persons here on Tuesday in connection with the Hindu Aikya Vedi conference to be held in Thrissur on April 7, 8 and 9.

Kerala had not achieved the development we all needed. For higher education and jobs, our children had to go out. Kerala’s development was just propaganda, he alleged.

