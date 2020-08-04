No single formula to success, says Asish Das

KOLLAM

04 August 2020 23:51 IST

Civil Services winner is a Fire and Rescue Services officer

There is no single formula to success, for me it was an exciting journey and I relished each moment of it, says Asish Das, the Fire and Rescue Services officer who cracked the Civil Services examination after five attempts.

Repeated failures could not break his spirit as Asish considered each attempt a chance to improve.

Apart from perseverance and hard work, his strategy was simple - consistent upgradation.

“Soon after my first attempt, I realised there is no point in gathering knowledge if you lack analytical skills. From there I took up the challenge more seriously,” he says.

8 years in service

A part of the force for the past eight years, Asish could successfully balance work and studies in between his 24-hour schedules.

“Though the force is always prepared for an emergency, we will not be required all the time. I invested my entire spare time in preparing for the exams and also took leave for a couple of months before the exams.”

The Mukhathala resident had kept his Civil Services dream a secret till last year, but when he cleared the mains and received the interview call, the whole department came to know about it. “The entire force was highly sportive and they kept on encouraging me,” he says.

Joining the force was more of an accident for Asish as he cleared the exam in the first attempt with zero preparations.

“After Plus Two I did my graduation in Hotel Management, but wasn’t keen on pursuing that career. Later, I did Madurai Kamaraj University’s MBA correspondence course and attended some coaching classes,” he says.