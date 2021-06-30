No signs of drop in fresh cases as 13,658 more test positive

Thiruvananthapuram

30 June 2021 20:51 IST

Test positivity rate shows a slight dip at 9.71%

COVID-19 transmission continues in the State at a steady pace, with at least 10,000 to 12,000 people getting infected with the virus daily.

On Wednesday, the State reported 13,658 new cases when 1,40,727 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate in the State, which had touched 11% on Tuesday, after remaining around 10% for a long time, showed a slight dip at 9.71% on Wednesday.

The active case pool is remaining stagnant around one lakh with the State reporting as many new cases as daily recoveries. On Wednesday, the active case pool had 1,00881 patients, with 11,808 recoveries on the day.

Death toll

The cumulative fatalities in the State now stood at 13,235 with the State adding 142 deaths, which occurred during the past two or three days, to the official toll list on Wednesday

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with the infection went up significantly from 1,979 on Tuesday to 2,234 on Wednesday. This took the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals in the State to 24,803.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals on Wednesday dropped to 2,154. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 845.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 29,24,165.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1, 610, followed by Thrissur 1,500, Thiruvananthapuram 1,470, Ernakulam 1,448, Palakkad 1,273, Kozhikode 1,254, Kollam 1,245, Alappuzha 833, Kasaragod 709, Kannur 634, Kottayam 583, Pathanamthitta 457, Wayanad 372 and Idukki 270 cases.