No sign of govt. compensation yet for families affected by Thripunithura blast

March 12, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Disappointed over the inordinate delay in getting government compensation, the families affected by the blast at the illegal firecracker storage unit at Choorakadu in Thripunitura are exploring alternative solutions to get their lives back on track.

Several families have started repairing the damaged property by spending from their own pockets, while people like M.J. Antony, a 62-year-old autorickshaw driver whose house was ripped apart in the blast, has received assurance from service organisations. “Lions Club has agreed to rebuild my house. We are now staying in a rented hosue near Puthiyakavu. There was nothing left in my house after the explosion. We need to start from scratch,” said Mr. Antony on Tuesday.

Over 370 houses had suffered damage in varying degrees in the blast. Though the district administration and elected representatives had promised help in the initial days, the families later realised that it might remain a promise as the authorities dropped hints at a meeting that the government lacked funds to support them.

“Nobody has received any government help yet. Some families had approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to provide government compensation,” said Ajith Kumar, a member of the executive committee of the action council constituted to press for damages.

Sudha Suresh, councillor of Puthiyakavu ward, said the repair of damaged houses was yet to take off as expected. “There is no word yet on whether the government will meet the damages even after a month of the incident,” she added.

Rajesh K.R., councillor representing the Choorakad ward, said the office-bearers of the Vadakkumpuram Karayogam had begun offering financial help to the families. “They were not able to sign cheques as they are under remand. However, the court permitted them to sign a few cheques. The funds released will be given as advance to the families that suffered major damage,” he said.

