ADVERTISEMENT

No service breaks for higher secondary teachers: DGE

February 29, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department will issue orders to prevent service breaks in the case of higher secondary teachers who have been relieved from their ‘mother school’ in the wake of issue of their general transfer orders but have been unable to join the schools they have been shifted to in the wake of a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) stay on the transfer.

Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. said at a press conference here on Wednesday that the government had gone in appeal against the KAT stay in the High Court. However, as far as the higher secondary teachers were concerned, the government had decided to consider their service without any service gaps. A circular would be issued in this regard.

The DGE said there were nearly 300 higher secondary teachers who had been unable to join their new stations. The department would also issue instructions for higher secondary to undertake examination duty in the centres assigned to them, whether they had joined the new stations or not.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US