No service breaks for higher secondary teachers: DGE

February 29, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department will issue orders to prevent service breaks in the case of higher secondary teachers who have been relieved from their ‘mother school’ in the wake of issue of their general transfer orders but have been unable to join the schools they have been shifted to in the wake of a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) stay on the transfer.

Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. said at a press conference here on Wednesday that the government had gone in appeal against the KAT stay in the High Court. However, as far as the higher secondary teachers were concerned, the government had decided to consider their service without any service gaps. A circular would be issued in this regard.

The DGE said there were nearly 300 higher secondary teachers who had been unable to join their new stations. The department would also issue instructions for higher secondary to undertake examination duty in the centres assigned to them, whether they had joined the new stations or not.

