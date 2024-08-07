ADVERTISEMENT

No scientific basis for liver detox, say experts at annual meet of INASL in Kochi

Published - August 07, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A wellness convention held as part of the 32nd annual scientific meet of the Indian National Association for the Study of Liver (INASL) here on Wednesday discussed various facts and myths related to the liver.

The event was a separate community initiative on preventive hepatology. In his speech on ‘Liver Detox – Facts and Myths’, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, said liver detox was a trending word on social media. “Unfortunately, there is no scientific basis for it. The so-called detox diets or beverages are combinations of mostly certain herbs, fruits and vegetables. Unlike eating whole fruit or cooked vegetables, these extracts are not balanced nutrition. They can have side effects, promote deficiency of other nutrients, and there is no scientific proof that any of these will improve liver health,” he said.

Maintaining that they were commonly promoted on social media by people who lacked qualification in healthcare, he said that they convinced unsuspecting people to purchase or try their products. “There is no shortcut to liver health. A balanced diet suited to the region, maintaining an active lifestyle, avoiding alcohol, and staying away from self medication are the best ways to preserve liver health,” he said.

On a query on intake of food supplements by a person who had underwent liver transplant seven years ago, Dr. Harikumar R. Nair, senior gastroenterologist, said those who underwent liver transplants should consult their transplant hepatologist before consuming medicine for any other disease. If not, they should inform the doctor who prescribed the medicine that you had undergone liver transplant, to avoid complications, he said.

The annual meet is jointly organised by Indian Society of Gastroenterology Kerala Chapter, Cochin Gut Club, Cochin Liver Club, and Kochi Liver Transplantation Society.

