No safety concerns at Kuthiran: Rajan

Company that constructed a major portion of the tunnel alleges lack of safety measures

There is no need for any concern over the safety of Kuthiran tunnel, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said after reviewing the work on Sunday.

“Steps will be taken to ensure the tunnel’s safety. The National Highway Authority of India will examine the tunnel before opening it to traffic. Big trees above the tunnel will be removed. Steps have been taken for preventing flooding. Toll collection will not be allowed now,” the Minister said.

Questions raised

As the authorities are preparing to open one of the tunnels by August, Pragathi Constructions, the company which had constructed 95% of the tunnel, has alleged that the tunnel lacks safety measures. According to the company spokesperson, there is no system to prevent flooding inside the tunnel or against landslips.

The company also warned that it would be disastrous if the area above the tunnel was not reinforced with concrete.

It alleged that the company presently doing the work did not have the requisite technical expertise.

Before August 1

A fire safety trial run was done at the tunnel recently. The Fire and Rescue Services Department will conduct the final test soon.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar has directed the company to finish the work before August 1.

“The officers concerned have been monitoring the work regularly. The monitoring, led by the District Collector, will continue even after it opens for traffic,” the Minister said.

“I don’t think there is any problem with the construction. The work is progressing scientifically. Drainage and fire safety systems have been constructed properly,” Mr. Rajan said.