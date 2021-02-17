No role for govt. in jury decision, says akademi

Seeking to put at rest the controversy over the award for novel Meesha, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan on Tuesday said the novel was selected by a three-member jury.
“The government or the akademi had nothing to do with the jury’s decision. The akademi is an autonomous institution and the government had never interfered in its decisions,” he said.
Stressing that the akademi had no special interest in S. Hareesh’s novel, Mr. Vaisakhan said the akademi had no vengeance against any religion and the issue had been given communal colour unnecessarily.
The akademi had appointed a committee for primary selection of novels for the award. Ten books selected by the committee were sent to the three-member jury for its final decision. The akademi only had the role of totalling the score sent by the jury. It was Meesha that scored the maximum marks. The akademi cannot temper with the score, he said.
The criticism against the award was unwarranted, Mr. Vaisakhan said adding that the controversy had been planned to make a communal divide in political interest ahead of the Assembly elections. Literature should be approached without bias. Even the Supreme Court had given a clean chit to the novel, he said.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers burned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in effigy in protest against the award for the novel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath