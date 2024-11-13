No roadmap yet for better traffic signage system in Kozhikode city

Even as the Kerala Road Safety Authority and the Public Works department (PWD) are eager to adopt measures with the support of the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to promote road safety, no field-level action has been taken to install safety signage or apply surface markings on roads in Kozhikode city. Emergency signboards and lane markings near roundabouts have not yet been introduced to streamline the traffic management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources within the Road Safety Enforcement squad say that there is not a single ‘Keep Clear’ pavement marking in the city to ensure barrier-free access to emergency spots like hospitals or fire stations. They add that only clear, highly visible markings can raise awareness about the importance of these emergency spots and discourage obstructive parking or careless driving.

They point out that bus stop markings, which are essential for road discipline among bus operators, are yet to be painted at many spots. Without proper enforcement, many drivers ignore the designated stops, jeopardising passenger safety. The practice of stopping buses in the middle of the road to block rival drivers’ overtaking attempts is also n the rise, they add.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A zig-zag hazard marking on the road is one of the safest practices near educational institutions that we have not yet implemented. This should be done along with erecting highly visible cautionary boards, manually operated blinking lights, and portable medians. Signboards should be placed on both sides of the road, maintaining the specified distance,” says a sub-inspector (City Traffic), who had earlier contributed to the systematic development of new public parking spaces along major city roads in Kozhikode. He also adds that the number of rumble strips, which alert inattentive drivers to potential danger should be increased in the urban area by ensuring stronger tactile vibrations and louder rumbling.

Police officers and home guards who manage the daily traffic control report that most safety issues and violations occur near four-lane junctions and roundabouts, where proper surface markings are lacking. They suggest that lane traffic violations could be significantly reduced with adequate road surface markings indicating directions at high-traffic locations such as the Thondayad, Malaparamba, and Mavoor Road junctions. Besides, they add that improving lane markings and adding direction signboards at dangerous roundabouts at Pottammal and Arayidathupalam will enhance safety.

Though the PWD is primarily responsible for appropriate road markings, based on inputs from road safety wings, the shortage of trained labourers aware of the importance of the job remains a challenge. PWD contractors who have worked on various road development projects say that, often, the work is carried out by migrant labourers who lack knowledge of the blackspots in the city. They add that the installation of signboards should be done under the strict supervision of a knowledgeable supervisor, appointed by the police or the MVD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.